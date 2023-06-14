Arosa Capital Management LP Sells 46,300 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Arosa Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

SWN opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

