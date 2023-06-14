Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

Assurant Stock Up 3.7 %

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $178.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Stories

