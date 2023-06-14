Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,445,000 after purchasing an additional 937,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,711 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUMN opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

