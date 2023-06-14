Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:URI opened at $410.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

