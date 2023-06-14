Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,092,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $169.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $178.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.