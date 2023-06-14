Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 47.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Trading Up 5.3 %

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

NYSE GNRC opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $109.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

