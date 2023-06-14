Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,928 shares of company stock worth $5,798,889. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Further Reading

