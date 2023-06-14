Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $398.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.67 and its 200 day moving average is $404.51. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

