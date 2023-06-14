ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 371,533 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 2.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $181,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 496,493 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,598.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 389,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,129,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 366,629 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKX opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

