ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $125.09 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,887 shares during the quarter. Forward Air accounts for approximately 1.5% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 4.48% of Forward Air worth $125,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Forward Air stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 13.83%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

