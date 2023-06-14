ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $89.36 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 650,696 shares during the period. Matson makes up about 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Matson worth $89,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Matson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $78,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,448. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MATX opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

