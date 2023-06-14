Arthedge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. BILL accounts for about 3.7% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP grew its position in BILL by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 692,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in BILL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 176,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in BILL by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 69,783 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in BILL by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC grew its position in BILL by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 251,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Up 2.3 %

BILL stock opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

