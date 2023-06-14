Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells $561,632.50 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $208.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $219.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

