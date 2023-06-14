Artia Global Partners LP Makes New $38.17 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,167,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for 14.5% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $423.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

