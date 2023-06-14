Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

