Ascendant Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PWR opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $186.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

