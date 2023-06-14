Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 382,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

