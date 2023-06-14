Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 382,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Asia Broadband
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Broadband (AABB)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.