ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Down 91.2% in May

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 483,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASLN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

