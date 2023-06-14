ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Up 90,850.0% in May

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 90,850.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,164,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.46% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent quarter.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

