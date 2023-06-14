Aspen Grove Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

UBER stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

