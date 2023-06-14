Aspen Grove Capital LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 77,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,534,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,967 shares of company stock worth $33,029,070. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

