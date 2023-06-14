Aspen Grove Capital LLC Invests $5.80 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. Pfizer accounts for 2.7% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

