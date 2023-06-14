Aspen Grove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $276.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

