Aspen Grove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,085 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

