Aspen Grove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,384 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $315.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.00. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The firm has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

