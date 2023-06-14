Aspen Grove Capital LLC Takes $594,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $526.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $542.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.