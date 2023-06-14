Aspen Grove Capital LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after buying an additional 772,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

