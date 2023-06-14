Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $611,198,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $443.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock worth $3,778,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

