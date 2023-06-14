Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 110 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $717,979,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $397.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.56. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

