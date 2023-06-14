Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $555,071,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.7 %

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

