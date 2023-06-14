Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $629,441,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Allstate by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

ALL opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

