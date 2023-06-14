Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $586,797,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

