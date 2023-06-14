Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $685,408,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Stock Performance

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.98. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

