Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $573.59 Billion Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $573,590,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 329.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 714,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 548,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

