Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $611.46 Billion Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $611,461,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

