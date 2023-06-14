Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $755,936,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 72,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,057.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.