Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $587,009,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $145.15 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

