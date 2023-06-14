Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $429,020,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,086,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,306,000 after purchasing an additional 556,580 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.