Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,086,584,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

