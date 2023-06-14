Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 3,332 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,510,217,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $483.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.15. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $486.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.