Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

