Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.