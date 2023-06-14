Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $18.88 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 2.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

AWK stock opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average of $148.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

