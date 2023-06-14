Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $48.50 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,219 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $338.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

