Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,957,000. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 251,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

