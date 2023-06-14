Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Up 1.5 %

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

