Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $689.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

