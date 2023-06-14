Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.78 and its 200 day moving average is $166.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,484 shares of company stock worth $3,074,954. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

