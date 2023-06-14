Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,786,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.58.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.53 and a 200 day moving average of $232.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

