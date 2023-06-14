Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 2,728 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,389,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,368,000 after purchasing an additional 276,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $136.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average is $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

